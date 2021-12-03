Spartans shine in MEAC quarterfinal with NC Central

Joe Bryant had a career high 30. Norfolk State scored the first 17 points of the game in the 87-58 win.

NORFOLK, Va. — Now that's a way to make an appearance. Norfolk State scored the first 17 points of the game and there was no looking back in a 87-58 MEAC Tournament quarterfinal win over North Carolina Central.

It was the largest margin of victory ever for the Spartans in the MEAC Tournament.

The win ensures NSU a spot in the finals, because their presumptive opponent in the semifinals, North Carolina A&T is out with a positive COVID result.

Joe Bryant Jr. had a game to remember. He had a career 30 points. He drained 7 shots from behind the arc. Norfolk State had 14 3-pointers for the game.

Devante Carter was one assist shy of a triple double.