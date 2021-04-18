Spartans sweep Coppin State

Hosley, Dionte Brown and Mason Velasquez all had two hits for NSU (15-20, 11-5 MEAC), which scored 2 runs apiece in the 5th through 8th innings.

NORFOLK, Va. — Danny Hosley capped a tremendous weekend for Norfolk State pitchers with 10 strikeouts over eight innings, and Norfolk State completed a four-game MEAC sweep of Coppin State on Sunday with a 9-3 win at Marty L. Miller Field.

Hosley, Dionte Brown and Mason Velasquez all had two hits for NSU (15-20, 11-5 MEAC), which scored two runs apiece in the fifth through eighth innings to win their sixth game in a row.

Brown singled, stole second and scored on a Velasquez single in the first. The Eagles (5-21, 3-12) plated a run in the second as starting pitcher Jordan Hamberg tripled and scored on a Matt Day sacrifice fly.



The Spartan bats came alive in the fifth. Shortstop Jaran Davis led off with a double and scored on a single by Alsander Womack. Womack took third on a single by Hosley and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mason Velasquez to put NSU in front, 3-1.

The Spartans scored twice more in the sixth. Coppin State relief pitcher Matt Perkins retired the first two batters of the inning, but walked both Adam Collins and Davis. Brown followed with a single to score Collins and the Eagle outfielder overran the ball, allowing Davis to come around all the way from first to make it 5-1.