Spartans swept by Marist

Both teams started out hot. Brian Hart hit a three-run homer in the top of the first for Marist, but the Spartans struck for four in the bottom of the frame. It started with a lead-off triple by Dionte Brown, his third of the weekend. Tanner Brandon drove him in with sacrifice fly. Phillip Boykin and Korey Singh added RBI singles and Boykin scored on a steal of home to give NSU a 4-3 lead after one.



Marist tied it in the second on an RBI double by Robbie Armitage, but the Spartans regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Jacob Council walked with one out, then Boykin and Singh followed with back-to-back RBI singles to push NSU ahead, 5-4.



But the Red Foxes controlled the middle innings, scoring eight times in the fourth through sixth innings. Marist took advantage of three NSU miscues in that stretch. Niko Amory singled in a run and scored on a double by Gavin Noriega in the sixth.



The Spartans got three back in the eighth on RBI hits by Singh and Minjae Hong and a sacrifice fly by Cody Donnell.



Boykins (3-for-4, two runs) matched his career high with three hits while Singh also finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Brown went 2-for-5 and Council was 1-for-2 with three runs scored for the Spartans.



Armitage and Marco Ali had two hits each for Marist.



Zane Kmietek was the winner for the Red Foxes. He pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Dalton Barham was charged with the loss after allowing four earned runs (seven total) in three-plus innings.



Nolan Manzer pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts for the Spartans.



The Spartans host Georgetown for a three-game series next Friday through Sunday at Marty L. Miller Field.