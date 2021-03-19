Spartans win with a full dose of March Madness

Norfolk State lost a 19 point lead but recovered to beat Appalachian State 54-53 in the First Four game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Now that's how you do the March Madness thing. Norfolk State went on a basketball thrill ride in their First Four game. When the ride came to a stop they had a 54-53 win over Appalachian State.

The Spartans came out with major intensity on both ends of the floor from the start. Sparked by Jalen Hawkins, NSU went on a 15-0 first half run and led by 16 at halftime.

Hawkins scored a career high before halftime and finished with 24 points.

Then came the second half. The Spartans lost their touch and their aggressive nature. The Mountaineers went on a 16-0 run themselves and took a 6 point lead.

NSU recovered to outscore Appalachian State 9-2 down the stretch. Devante Carter hit two free throws with 8 seconds to go to give Norfolk State the lead and the win.

Spartans head coach Robert Jones summed it up nicely afterwards, "Wow! What a game. March Madness is back right. Survive and advance and that's exactly what we did."