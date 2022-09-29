Special Thursday Night Huddle Edition: Week 6

NORFOLK, Va. — The Game Of The Week at Landstown saw Jason Williams throw 5 touchdowns for Salem in their 63-6 win over the Eagles.
Meanwhile at Indian River, Oscar Smith had their closest district game in years. Down 17-13 at the half, the Tiger's offense didn't score in the second half, but a fumble six was enough to pull out a 2 point win over their rivals.
Maury won over Norcom 27-6, King's Fork blanked Grassfield 57-0, Kempsville beat Bayside 49-15, Lake Taylor cruised past Booker T Washington 50-6 and Western Branch rolls past Great Bridge 55-8.