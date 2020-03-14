Spring sports get start date postponed by VHSL

The Virginia High School league has pushed the start date for spring sports to March 30th because of Covid-19 concerns.

NORFOLK, Va. — Due to conronavirus concerns, area high schools have had to adjust and quickly when it comes to spring sports. On Friday the Virginia High School League annoucing they are postponing the start until March 30th.

Many high schools like the Maury Commodores have to play the waiting game until the end of the month. Athletic Director, Ed Boyd had been in constant contact and even at times in meetings with VHSL officials. He's been in education for 30 years and has never had to deal with this kind of experience. "Everybody's working at it", he says. We're in the dark. We can't compare this to anything we've ever had."