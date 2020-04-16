Spring thing for Ricky Rahne and ODU football

NORFOLK, Va. — Like every DI college football program, ODU was looking forward to those 15 spring practices. They would come in especially handy with a new coaching staff on board. The spring game was supposed to be played this coming Saturday.

Instead, new head coach Ricky Rahne and his assistants are doing their best to stay connected with the players. And in the meantime, Rahne says, "the thing this should really do is make us appreciate the little things in our chosen profession." He added, "I love my job. I miss it."