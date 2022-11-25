Stallions, Commodores, Raiders, and Bull Islanders claim region titles, advance to state semifinals

Familiar names dominate region finals and Warwick continues its historic run.

Tonight’s much anticipated Class 5 Region A matchup was a rematch of last year’s region championship when Green Run edged Kempsville just 21-17. The Chiefs failed to avenge that loss as Green Run handed them their only loss of the season in Week 1 27-14. Meeting for the second time this season, tonight the Stallions asserted their dominance over the Chiefs yet again jumping out to an early lead on the first play from the line of scrimmage when Kevin White Jr. connected with Tasean Young- Stieff for 65 yards to give the Stallions an early lead 7-0.

Kempsville responded with a touchdown of their own as future Bluedevil Quran Boyd secured the punt return and took it 80 yards for the score. Justin Joyner contributed a two- point conversion to put the Chiefs on top 8-7.

From there, the Stallions rolled. On the next possession White found Young- Stieff again this time for 36 yards as they regained the lead 14-8 with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

Then in the second, White found Keylan “Brodie” Adams for 75 yards to extend their lead 21-8. Green Run tacked on another when White’s quarterback keeper made it 29-8 and finally, they tacked on one more before the half as White found Jayden Anderson to give the Stallions the 43-8 advantage at halftime.

Green Run would add a final touchdown late in the third off a scoop and score for a final of 50-8.

Stallions quarterback Kevin White Jr. had himself a night with 5 touchdown passes and one rushing. He’s accounted for 61 touchdowns this year. Green Run (13-0) will play Maury next Saturday in a rematch of last season’s state semifinal game, won by the Commodores.

In the Class 5 Region B championship, Maury hosted Nansemond River at Powhatan Field.

The Commodores were going for their fifth consecutive region title and their only loss this season was to New Bern, now 13-0 and in the North Carolina state quarterfinals. The Maury offense struggled early failing to convert on multiple fourth and shorts but did go up 7-0 early. The Maury defense picked up the slack with Kendall Daniels pick six to go up 14-0 at the half.

Nansemond River was only down 14-0 and set to receive the second half kickoff when Maury's special teams took over. On the opening kickoff of the second half Elijah Moss forced a fumble which the Commodores recovered. Peyton Jones scored his first touchdown of the game one play later.

The spectacular special teams continued with the Commodores recovering an onside kick on the very next play. A touchdown shortly thereafter made the score 27-0.

The Warriors finally got their first offensive possession of the second half which only stood to create more opportunities for the Commodores special teams. A blocked punt set Maury up with excellent field goal position which they capitalized on to go up 34-0.

Another onside kick recovered by the Commodores soon led to one final touchdown of the third quarter capped off a 27- point quarter for the Commodores.

Nansemond River would score once leading to a 55-7 Maury victory to capture yet another region championship. Head Coach Dyrri McCain spoke about how his team has been on the other side of excellent special teams play in the past which inspired them to focus on the often forgotten phase in the week leading up to the game.

Finally at Todd Stadium in the Class 4 Region A championship, King’s Fork faced Warwick in the first meeting between the two teams. The Bulldogs are the reigning region champions but they won’t repeat that feat this year. That title now belongs to the Raiders who claimed their 10th win in a row since losing to Phoebus in the third game of the season.

The Raiders were the aggressors early in this one specifically, Messiah Delhomme. In the first quarter he burst free for 64 yards and a touchdown, 7-0 Warwick.

The sophomore was just getting warmed up. He then took it to the left side from 13 yards to extend their lead 14-0. With less than 3 minutes left in the half, he was at it again rushing for 6 yards and a 21-6 lead at the break.

Warwick went up 31-12 on the Bulldogs and then their defense took over care of Delhomme with one of his two interceptions on the night. The Raiders are your Class 4 Region A champs for a final of 31-19, their first state semifinal appearance since 1990.

Finally, Poquoson took down King William winning the Class 2 Region A championship on the road.