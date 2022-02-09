Stallions, Eagles, and Wolverines roll to wins

A light Thursday night high school football schedule saw Green Run, Landstown, and Woodside cruise to victories.

Thursday night kicked off Week 2 of high school football where Green Run, Landstown, and Woodside all walked away victorious. In their first match up of the season, the Wolverines dominated Norview 32-6 meanwhile Green Run and Landstown now sit 2-0.

The Stallions surged past Cox 36-7 and the Eagles beat Princess Anne for a final score of 57-18. Landstown running backs Seth Hamler and Hector Delgado combined for 295 rushing yards and 5 TDs in the win.

In the beach district, Kempsville defeated Kellam 50-2, and Bayside beat Tallwood 41-13. Salem had no problems against Ocean Lakes winning 56-7, Currituck knocked off Hickory 28-7, John Paul II edged Catholic 19-13.