Stallions looking to bounce back after tough state semis loss in 2022

Green Run has a core group of seniors returning to see if they can get another chance at going after a state title this upcoming season.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the past couple of seasons, Green Run High School might remind you of the story of Sisyphus. You know the one where he is punished in the underworld by the god Zeus, who forces him to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity. Every time he nears the top of the hill, the boulder rolls back down.

For the Stallions, the Maury Commodores is that boulder. In 2021, Green Run jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the Class 5 state semifinals only to have Maury score 35 unanswered points for a 35-7. Last season in the state semis, the Commodores were able to hold off the Stallions for a 21-14 win preventing yet another golden opportunity.

The Stallions bring back a core group of seniors who want finish what they've started by winning the final game of the season.

"We've been looking forward to getting back out here since we stepped off the field in December", says head coach Brandon Williams who enters his 7th season with the Stallions. "We're just anxious to get back to the championship level. Just want to make sure we get over the hump this year."

Virginia Tech commit and wide receiver, Keylen Adams and his teammates had to go through their version of struggle to claim the ultimate prize.

"To fall short in the same game to the same team again two years in a row, it definitely brings something out in you."