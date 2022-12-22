Stallions see two sign as recruits take next step

Green Run's Kevin White and Zyron Bacote sign letters of intent for North Carolina A&T and VMI respectively

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Green Run head coach Brandon Williams called it his "Why", the reason he and his staff do what they do.

"This is the ultimate goal, no matter how many wins or losses you have on the field, the future and the opportunity to play at the next level is the ultimate goal," Williams said. He repeatedly referred to the day's festivities in glowing terms.

Those festivities? The futures of Kevin White and Zyron Bacote, two standout Stallions who signed their letters of intent today.

White, the team's record setting quarterback and Beach District Player of the Year, will head to North Carolina A&T.

"When I took my official visit there, they made it feel like home. Academic program, everything about it was great, from the academic program to the athletic program," said White. Coach Williams, a Norfolk State Spartan, was especially proud to see the QB headed to an Historically Black College and University.

Bacote takes his talents to VMI, where he sees a chance a early playing time.

"I chose VMI because when I went on the visit I felt like it fit me well. I love the structure and I love what their coach told me, that I could make an impact early," Bacote continued that he had thoughts about going into the military, further cementing the fit.