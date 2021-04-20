Steelers sign Mike Tomlin to a 3-year contract extension

A Peninsula native, Tomlin has been Pittsburgh's coach for 14 years.

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The club announced its longtime coach has signed a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers with one Super Bowl victory.

A Denbigh High School and William and Mary alum, Tomlin has never had a losing season with the Steelers. He has lead the team to the playoffs in 9 seasons.

Pittsburgh started this past year (11-0) before Washington derailed that perfect record. The Steelers never seemed to recover as they had just one more win the rest of the season.

The Steelers have had only three coaches in the last 52 seasons. Chuck Noll took over in 1969 and was followed by Bill Cowher and then Tomlin who is now 49 years old.