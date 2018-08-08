A day after long time William & Mary head football coach, Jimmye Laycock announced that he was retiring at the end of this season, one of his former players gave his thoughts on how he impacted his life. Super Bowl winning head coach, Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, says he owes everything in his career to Laycock who's leaving after 39 years. "I can't eloquently describe what he's meant to me", Tomlin said on Tuesday.

The Newport News native played for the Tribe under Laycock in the 90's. He's one of three former players or coaches who are head coaches in the NFL. The other two are Sean McDermott of the Bills and Dan Quinn of the Falcons.

