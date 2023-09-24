Strong defense and rushing attack leads Tribe past Maine

William & Mary rushed for 331 yards, which included three rushing touchdowns and scored touchdowns on all four of its trips into the red zone en route to a 28-7 win.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The fifth-ranked William & Mary football team extended its season-opening winning streak to four games with a 28-3 victory against Maine at Zable Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Playing in rainy and windy conditions due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, W&M's (4-0, 2-0) defense held Maine (0-4, 0-2) to just 138 total yards and a field goal. It marked the third consecutive game in which the Tribe's defense did not allow an offensive touchdown, as the unit has held opponents to just 123.6 total yards per game during the impressive three-game stretch.



W&M's offense was equally dominant on the ground and rushed for 331 yards, which included three rushing touchdowns. The Tribe scored touchdowns on all four of its trips into the red zone.

🎵 zero to hero just like that 🎵



us 28, maine 3 | 3:02 4Q



💻 @FloFootball

📻 The Tide 92.3 FM

📊 https://t.co/QQtv1wDoQW#GoTribe pic.twitter.com/KWSmdxMHrF — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) September 23, 2023

With the win, W&M improves to 4-0 and is off to its best start since 2009 when it also opened the year with four consecutive victories. Additionally, the Tribe has won a school-record nine consecutive CAA games and 11 straight regular season contests. The triumph also extended W&M's home winning streak to six games.

Running back Bronson Yoder led the Tribe with a career-high 163 rushing yards on 25 carries and a touchdown, while Malachi Imoh rushed for 103 yards on 12 carries. It marked the first time two W&M players rushed for more than 100 yards in the same game since 2019.



Quarterback Darius Wilson provided a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter – coming on a 1-yard run and a 2-yard pass to wideout JT Mayo – that helped W&M build a 21-3 advantage.



Running back Martin Lucas also found the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 49 yards on 11 carries.

soon-to-be second lieutenant jt mayo. celebrating military appreciation day in style with his second TD at home this season.



us 21, maine 3 | 4:32 3Q

💻 @FloFootball

📻 The Tide 92.3 FM

📊 https://t.co/QQtv1wDoQW#GoTribe pic.twitter.com/Gva33e9xzr — William & Mary Tribe Football (@WMTribeFootball) September 23, 2023