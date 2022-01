The Tigers had the lead after three quarters. The Bulldogs rallied to win the district showdown.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Finally someone gave King's Fork a run for their money. The Bulldogs still came through to beat Oscar Smith 53-48 to remain undefeated.

The Tigers, behind 15 points from Leroy Hamilton had a one point lead headed into the fourth quarter.

George Beale led the way for King's Fork with 23. He helped make the difference in the final quarter.