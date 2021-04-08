x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Stunner for Grant Holloway: he takes home an Olympic silver medal

The Chesapeake native was a heavy favorite for gold in the 110-meter hurdles. Holloway faded down the stretch and a Jamaican won.

TOKYO, Japan — In the Olympic final for 110-meter hurdles Grant Holloway bolted out of the starting blocks for a big early lead, just like normal. He was the heavy favorite in this event, but Olympic gold is never a sure thing. The Chesapeake native faded down the stretch to finish second.

Olympic gold is never a sure thing

1 / 11
AP
Hansle Parchment, of Jamaica, wins the men's 110-meter hurdles final past Grant Holloway, of the United States, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Holloway will be taking home silver with his time of 13.09 seconds. Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won gold with a time of 13.04 seconds. 

Holloway had not lost a race this season and was the reigning world champion in the 110-meter hurdles. He was not perfect over the last barrier in the finals and it cost him. 

It was the first Olympics for Holloway who is 23 years old.