Stunner for Grant Holloway: he takes home an Olympic silver medal

TOKYO, Japan — In the Olympic final for 110-meter hurdles Grant Holloway bolted out of the starting blocks for a big early lead, just like normal. He was the heavy favorite in this event, but Olympic gold is never a sure thing. The Chesapeake native faded down the stretch to finish second.
Holloway will be taking home silver with his time of 13.09 seconds. Jamaica's Hansle Parchment won gold with a time of 13.04 seconds.
Holloway had not lost a race this season and was the reigning world champion in the 110-meter hurdles. He was not perfect over the last barrier in the finals and it cost him.
It was the first Olympics for Holloway who is 23 years old.