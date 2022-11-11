Sundevils, Stallions, Titans and Falcons advance in region quarterfinals

Several Southside schools were in action Thursday night as single elimination play began.

The time has finally come. It’s the first week of playoffs for area high schools bringing a whole new level of thrill to the gridiron. A loss at this point marks the end of the season for any of these teams. The inclement weather on Friday resulted in high school football games being moved to Thursday as just a handful of teams continue their season.

In the Southside, it was a close one between two 7-3 teams as Salem played host to Indian River in a Class 5 Region A matchup. The Sundevils were down 7-3 at the half but attacked late in the third as Jason Williams found Jahrell Walton good for 10 yards and a score as they took the three- point lead. The Sundevils Fabien Wells came up with a big interception when the Braves went for it on 4th down, in what would be their final drive, sealing it for a final of 10-9.