Sundevils, Stallions, Titans and Falcons advance in region quarterfinals

The time has finally come. It’s the first week of playoffs for area high schools bringing a whole new level of thrill to the gridiron. A loss at this point marks the end of the season for any of these teams. The inclement weather on Friday resulted in high school football games being moved to Thursday as just a handful of teams continue their season.
In the Southside, it was a close one between two 7-3 teams as Salem played host to Indian River in a Class 5 Region A matchup. The Sundevils were down 7-3 at the half but attacked late in the third as Jason Williams found Jahrell Walton good for 10 yards and a score as they took the three- point lead. The Sundevils Fabien Wells came up with a big interception when the Braves went for it on 4th down, in what would be their final drive, sealing it for a final of 10-9.
Sticking with the same class and region, Green Run hosted Hickory in a 1 vs 8 matchup. The Stallions scored on their first two possession thanks to Zyron Bacote who put the first one on the board taking it in from 46- yards for the early 7-0 lead. To close out the first quarter, Keylan Adams tacked on one more to give them the 21-0 advantage as they rolled to take it 63-14.
In other area scores, Cox knocked off Bayside 23-15, Lake Taylor topped Hopewell 21-12, Kecoughtan blanked Norview 7-0, Kempsville dominated Tallwood 42-8, Norcom beat Southampton 27-14, and King’s Fork knocked off Deep Creek 24-14. Additionally, Western Branch slid past Franklin 28-14, and Oscar Smith defeated Kellam 56-7.