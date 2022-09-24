Syracuse's 5 field goals edge Virginia 22-20

Andre Szmyt knocked in 5 field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner and Syracuse held off Virginia’s second-half comeback Friday night.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Andre Szmyt knocked in five field goals, including the 31-yard game-winner with just over a minute left, and Syracuse held off Virginia’s second-half comeback to beat the Cavaliers 22-20 on Friday night.

Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime, but Virginia recorded three second-half touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead with six minutes remaining in the game. The Orange (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their first four for the first time since 2018 despite committing their first four turnovers of the season.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 138 yards and a 4-yard touchdown to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 remaining for Virginia. Syracuse responded with a 62-yard drive to retake the lead on Szmyt’s final field goal. Virginia’s final drive resulted in a turnover on downs.

The matchup reunited two of Syacuse’s first-year assistants, Robert Anae and Jason Beck, with their old squad. Anae and Beck coached at Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) for the past five seasons before joining Dino Babers’ staff this offseason.

Syracuse started the game strong, with Trebor Pena returning the opening kickoff 57 yards into Virginia territory, and the Orange punching it in five plays later with Garrett Shrader’s 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell missed first-quarter field goal attempts from 51 and 49 yards, respectively. The second miss came after the Cavaliers had taken over at the Orange’s 37-yard line following a Sean Tucker fumble. For the second straight week, Tucker was unable to find many openings, finishing with 60 yards rushing on 21 attempts.

UVA got back in the game early in the second half when Armstrong pitched to Thompson at the 1-yard line for a touchdown. The Cavaliers, trailing 16-6, wanted to attempt a 2-point conversion, but an illegal substitution penalty forced them to kick the extra point instead.

Trebor Pena fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, giving UVA possession 13 yards from the end zone. Perris Jones scored two plays later, cutting Syracuse’s lead to three, but the extra point was blocked by Jatius Greer.