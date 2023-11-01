Syracuse’s balanced attack subdues Va. Tech 82-72

Grant Basile scored 26 points on 12-for-17 shooting — one shy of tying his career-high 13 made field goals in game — and grabbed 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Joe Girard III scored 24 points and Syracuse reserves combined for 26 points and the Orangemen beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night.

It was Girard’s 10th-straight game scoring in double figures. The Orange now are 8-2 in their last 10 following a three-game losing streak.

Syracuse (11-6, 4-2 ACC) led 47-37 at halftime, started the second half with a 12-2 run and remained ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Sean Pedulla’s 3-pointer with 8:32 left before intermission gave the Hokies (11-6, 1-5) their last lead at 34-32 as Syracuse’s Justin Taylor made a 3 24-seconds later.

Jesse Edwards scored 13 points and Judah Mintz scored 12 for Syracuse. Reserve Maliq Brown scored 11 points and collared a career-high 12 rebounds for his first-career double-double and fellow backup Taylor scored 10.

Grant Basile scored 26 points on 12-for-17 shooting — one shy of tying his career-high 13 made field goals in game — and grabbed 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutts scored 21 points, Pedulla 10 and reserve Lynn Kidd 10.