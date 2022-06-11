Tabb & Cox boys capture titles while Lafayette girls also bring home a championship in soccer

A busy state finals on Saturday in softball, baseball and soccer saw the Tigers, Falcons, and Rams bring home state titles to Hampton Roads.

Of the seven schools vying for state titles in softball and soccer, just three were able pull it off. In Class 5 boys soccer the Cox Falcons were able to jump out to an early first half lead over Riverside. Robbie Morgan with a goal off a corner kick put them up 1-0 and they'd go on to win 2-0 over the Rams for their first state title in 12 years.

In the Class 3 boys soccer final, Michael Hackworth of Tabb High School got the only goal the Tigers needed as they beat Meridian 1-0. They bring home the program's first championship in 25 years.

On the girls side in Class 3 Lafayette's Brooke Potter had a pair of goals as the Rams soccer team cruised past Hidden Valley 5-0 on Saturday.

For those not so fortunate, defending Class 5 champ First Colonial girls was toppled by Briar Woods 1-0. Kellam and Poquoson girls lost in Class 5 and 2 respectively.