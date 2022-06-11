Tabb & Cox boys capture titles while Lafayette girls also bring home a championship in soccer

Of the seven schools vying for state titles in softball and soccer, just three were able pull it off. In Class 5 boys soccer the Cox Falcons were able to jump out to an early first half lead over Riverside. Robbie Morgan with a goal off a corner kick put them up 1-0 and they'd go on to win 2-0 over the Rams for their first state title in 12 years.
In the Class 3 boys soccer final, Michael Hackworth of Tabb High School got the only goal the Tigers needed as they beat Meridian 1-0. They bring home the program's first championship in 25 years.
On the girls side in Class 3 Lafayette's Brooke Potter had a pair of goals as the Rams soccer team cruised past Hidden Valley 5-0 on Saturday.
For those not so fortunate, defending Class 5 champ First Colonial girls was toppled by Briar Woods 1-0. Kellam and Poquoson girls lost in Class 5 and 2 respectively.
In Class 5 softball, Hickory High School jumped out to an early 1-0 on to lose to Stone Bridge on a wild pitch 2-1 in the finals.