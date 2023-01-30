Tate & Bryant guide Norfolk State over North Carolina Central 77-71

Dana Tate, Jr. converted on five of the Spartans ten 3-pointers on Monday night as they improved to 5-2 in the MEAC.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dana Tate scored 21 points to help Norfolk State fend off North Carolina Central 77-71 on Monday night.

Tate had five rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. hit two 3-pointers and scored 18. Caheim Brown sank 11 of 13 free throws and scored 17.

Justin Wright led the Eagles (10-11, 3-4) with 21 points, adding six rebounds. Brendan Medley-Bacon finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Kris Monroe scored eight.