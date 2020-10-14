x
Sports

Tavante Beckett keeps piling up honors at Marshall

For the second time in three weeks, the Indian River HS alum was named CUSA defensive player of the week.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hey Tavante Beckett. The people back home are paying attention. It's hard not to.

Beckett played his high school football at Indian River in Chesapeake. Nowadays he is a defensive playmaker for Marshall University.

For the second time three games, Beckett claimed the Conference USA defensive player of the week award.

This week it was no contest. Beckett, a senior, tied the school record with 3 fumble recoveries. He ran one of them in for a touchdown.

What's his motivation? Mostly, he says it's about his family, "I've got a 3-year old and a 4-year old at home just growing up and I'm watching from afar. So every day I just wake up knowing I've got to do this for them and then my mom."

No doubt the "drive" is strong in this one. Beckett adds, "I've got a lot on my shoulders and when I get on the field I just stay tunnel vision and focus on the task at hand. It's why I play so hard every time."  