Taylor Heinicke, Bobby Wilder reunite in 757

The ODU football legends got together for a round of golf and some conversation on Taylor's NFL past and future

Example video title will go here for this video

Taylor Heinicke's interview hasn't been done for a whole minute before his former coach comes into frame.

"He wants to add that today, because of how much he's been working on his golf game, he's going to give his old coach 3 a side," Bobby Wilder wraps his arms around a laughing Heinicke, already working an angle in their ensuing round of golf.

Wilder coached Heinicke at Old Dominion, building a standout college football program that peaked during Heinicke's record setting years in Norfolk.

Those years taught Wilder what the rest of the football viewing public learned over the course of the last two years: Taylor Heinicke can quarterback with the best of them.

"I've been coaching for 32 years, always coached quarterbacks, and that's what separates good from great and good from average. What do they do in the last 2 minutes of the game? And that's where he always steps up and shines, a very calming presence," says Wilder, recalling Taylor's 15 game winning drives at Old Dominion.

The opportunity to showcase the chops he honed in college came after an injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick thrust Heinicke into the starting lineup for the next 15 and a half games. Heinicke showed he belonged, but doesn't appear to have done enough to be the starter, with Washington trading for Carson Wentz and his rather large contract.