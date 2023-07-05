Taylor Heinicke returns to 757 for sports card, comic & collectibles show

The former Monarch and Washington Commander turned Atlanta Falcon was an autograph guest at the quarterly event at the Virginia Beach Field House on Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Taylor Heinicke jumps at an opportunity to return to the 757.

"When I talk about Norfolk or this 757 area its really the home away from home."

Heinicke was an autograph guest at the quarterly Virginia Beach sports card, comic and collectibles on Saturday at the Virginia Beach Field House where he spent time with fans, took pictures, and signed jerseys.

"Every time I come back here they make it feel like home. There a lot of memories I have here so its a really special place for me. Any time I can give back or do anything for these guys, I'm more then willing to do it," he said.

What started as just a sports card show just a few years ago has grown into comics and all kinds of collectibles with over 180 vendors present. Sports collectibles however, remain the most popular items and having the event at the Virginia Beach Field House is advertising in itself.

"Your literally at a field house that's got sports people here already and that's what really appealed to us to bring it here. You've already got a set of people here for sports," said 757 Cards show co- promoter Russell Savage.