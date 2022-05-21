Team Australia wins Worrell 1000 while Team Rudee's settles for 3rd

Virginia Beach's Team Rudee's won the final leg of the race. Team Australia won overall with a time of 87 hours 40.44 minutes as the entire 13 team field finished.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 13 crews that started back on May 9th endured plenty during their journey up the Atlantic coast. It ended 12 days later right here in Hampton Roads with the Worrell 1000. They launched from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina Saturday morning about 10am.

Just after 3pm in the afternoon, Virginia Beach based Team Rudee's was the first on shore. Captain Randy Smyth and partner Dalton Tebo would still finish 3rd overall due an earlier set back in the race, but they were happy. "It was a tough 1000 miles", said Smyth, a 6-time winner of the event. "This was probably one of the toughest years. We just had so many big waves." Meantime Tebo who finished his first ever felt relief. "And then some!" he said. "The Florida legs were the hardest ones. These were a little bit easier. Got broken in right away. Luckily we had some nice sailing."

Team Australia captain, Rod Waterhouse and Chris Way took the overall title while finishing 4th on the final day. For Waterhouse, who's 65, it was a sweet win. "We just had something to prove. When it gets tough the old guys can keep going."