VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It was 17 years of waiting, but the Worrell 1000 Reunion Race didn't disappoint as it finished up at the oceanfront on Saturday. Team Australia won in dominating fashion just missing a course record due to very light winds to start the race. Team Cat In The Hat finished nearly an hour behind in second while Team DCDYC out of Texas was third.

Rod Waterhouse, the lone competitor that was in the last race back in 2002, celebrated his fourth Worrell 1000 win, while his team captain, Beau White got his first. "It's like a time warp. It's hard to believe", said Waterhouse. "It's great! It's wonderful", said White. Team Australia won in a time of 73 hours, 37 minutes and 24 seconds.