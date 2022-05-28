Tech falls to Florida 7-2, forcing winner-takes-all Game 3

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The No. 3 seed Virginia Tech softball team fell to 14-seeded Florida 7-2 in Game 2 of the NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional on Saturday afternoon, forcing a winner-takes-all Game 3 tomorrow, May 29.
Freshman Emma Lemley (16-6) started and took the loss in the circle for Virginia Tech (46-9). Senior Keely Rochard was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going one shutout inning without allowing a hit.
Junior Jayme Bailey's two extra base hits were the highlight of a 2-for-4 day, and included two doubles. Junior Morgan Overaitis put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Senior Darby Trull also helped out for the Hokies, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding two walks.