Tech falls to Florida 7-2, forcing winner-takes-all Game 3

Freshman Emma Lemley (16-6) started and took the loss in the circle for Virginia Tech (46-9). Senior Keely Rochard was a bright spot out of the bullpen, going one shutout inning without allowing a hit.

Junior Jayme Bailey's two extra base hits were the highlight of a 2-for-4 day, and included two doubles. Junior Morgan Overaitis put together a noteworthy day at the plate as well, going 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Senior Darby Trull also helped out for the Hokies, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding two walks.