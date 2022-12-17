Tech overcomes slow start, pulls off 74-48 win over Grambling State

Sean Pedulla's 21 points and six assists invigorate Hokies rally.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Unfazed by a slow start that saw the Hokies trail by 10 points in the first half, Virginia Tech came out with 74-48 win over Grambling State on Saturday afternoon.



Sean Pedulla added five rebounds, six assists and two steals to his 21-point game to lead the Hokies. Justyn Mutts helped out with 11 points and two steals and Hunter Cattoor chipped in with 13 points.

The Virginia Tech offense was productive from deep, pouring in 11 3-point field goals - the third most this season and its fourth time reaching double-digits in that category. Pedulla and Cattoor both shot 4-8 from beyond the arc.

Tech's defense created a season high 19 turnovers, which it turned into the 23 points. The 19-turnover tally was the highest since the Hokies forced St. Bonaventure into 20 turnovers on Dec. 17, 2021.

Grambling State jumped out to a 15-9 lead early by shooting 6-7 from the field, including 3-3 from deep. The Tigers' lead extended to as many as 10 points with 9:34 remaining in the first half. Tech rattled off a 16-0 run to claim the lead. The Hokies ultimately went into the break leading 34-25 after closing the half on a 21-2 run.

Following intermission, Virginia Tech kept widening that lead, expanding it to 42-31 before going on an 8-0 run, finished off by Grant Basile's layup, to grow the lead to 50-31 with 12:38 to go in the contest. The Hokies kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 74-48 win. Virginia Tech capitalized on 10 Grambling turnovers in the period, collecting 12 points off those turnovers.

Chef is cookin' 👨‍🍳 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6guP4RKeIR — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) December 17, 2022

The Hokies made the 11 3-point field goals, the third most of the season. The Hokies held the Tigers to only 36.5-percent shooting from the field, which is tied for the second-lowest opponent percentage this season. Justyn Mutts recorded two 3-point field goals for the second consecutive game. It's the second time in his career that he's done such and the first time since the 2020-21 season.