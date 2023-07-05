Terrin Vavra walks off in extras to complete Tides comeback over Durham

Connor Norby ignited the rally with a two run homer in the ninth and Vavra's RBI single would later seal the deal for the Tides.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (24-8) defeated the Durham Bulls (17-15), 5-4, in 10 innings on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides went to extra-innings after a ninth-inning comeback and then walked-off in the 10th on an RBI single by Terrin Vavra. Norfolk closes out the series winning five of six games.

TIDES WALK IT OFF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!@TerrinVavra2 walks it off in the 10th on a two-out RBI single!!!!!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/jR7bBqZakl — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) May 7, 2023

The Tides were able to score a run in the first by taking advantage of the new ABS challenge rules. With two outs, a full count and a runner on first, Jordan Westburg took a pitch that was originally called strike three to end the inning. Westburg successfully challenged the call and earned the walk. Ryan O’Hearn followed with an RBI single, giving Norfolk the 1-0 lead.

Durham took the lead with three runs in the fourth. With runners on the corner, Jonathan Aranda ripped a two-run double to take the lead. They doubled their lead after Kyle Manzardo hit an RBI single to make it 3-1.

It's the @norby_connor show at Harbor Park! He makes a diving play in left field to save runs from scoring in the 10th!!!#RisingTide #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/pGdzAMA3X0 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) May 7, 2023

Bruce Zimmermann did earn a quality start for the Tides despite leaving the game as the pitcher of record. He lasted 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

The Bulls would score another run in the seventh when Nick Dini walked with the bases loaded. Norfolk did get that run back in the bottom-half when O’Hearn ripped an RBI double to make it 4-2.

ALL TIED UP! @norby_connor blasts a game-tying two-run homer in the 9th to make it 4-4!!!!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/EGfGiqFXdk — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) May 7, 2023

In the bottom of the ninth, Connor Norby came in clutch with a two-run homer to tie the game and forced extra innings. With two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Vavra ripped an RBI single up the middle to score the game-winning run. That gave Norfolk the series finale 5-4 victory.