Terry McLaurin ready for round two

After an impressive rookie season, the Washington wideout is now the "go to" guy on offense.

ASHBURN, Va. — If only there was more than one Terry McLaurin to go round for the Washington Football Team. Right now, they're in a rebuild mode at wide receiver. But, McLaurin is an awfully good foundation from which to build.

He is only in his second season, but what a rookie year he had. McLaurin totaled over 900 receiving yards and caught 7 TD passes in 14 games 2019.

He says with all the new faces in his group they are still building comaraderie, but that's what training camp is for.