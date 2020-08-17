x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Sports

Terry McLaurin ready for round two

After an impressive rookie season, the Washington wideout is now the "go to" guy on offense.

ASHBURN, Va. — If only there was more than one Terry McLaurin to go round for the Washington Football Team. Right now, they're in a rebuild mode at wide receiver. But, McLaurin is an awfully good foundation from which to build. 

He is only in his second season, but what a rookie year he had. McLaurin totaled over 900 receiving yards and caught 7 TD passes in 14 games 2019.

He says with all the new faces in his group they are still building comaraderie, but that's what training camp is for.

Without a doubt, McLaurin will see a lot of targets this season and he says he's ready, "I don't shy away from be the guy, I feel like we're going to be depending on this year. A guy who is going to be a "go to" guy, coming along with that is extreme responsibility."