The best sprinters come in 2's at NSU

Kai Cole and Anthony Franklin have pushed each other, and the Spartans, to success

Kai Cole, Anthony Franklin and NSU Director of Track and Field Kenneth Giles can't seem to settle on a nick name.

Cole and Franklin run the same events in nearly the same time, and stand as leaders of this year's Spartans, so naturally the group sifts through popular duos.

"Batman and Robin," says Giles, careful to note that this simply won't work due to Robin's lackluster reputation. Franklin and Cole agree, faces scrunching at the thought of having to choose a sidekick among them. Franklin calls Cole his "big brother" and lauds his advice, but on the track they are both Batman.

Cole veers toward Marvel. He initially cites Iron Man and Happy, his limo driving super assistant, due to their chemistry and understanding. This, of course, falls right back into the Batman-Robin conundrum. For all his cleverness Happy doesn't live up to the each member of the duo's exploits on the track.

Luckily for the top two sprinters at NSU, superhero duos are unique in 2022. Pairings no longer have to sport a lesser. Team ups and shared universes have taken the place of sidekicks.