The dominance that is both CNU men and women's basketball

Both Captains teams are in the D3 top ten. Both are in the middle of hot streaks.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Who is better the CNU men or the CNU women's basketball team? Let's not argue. We'll just have to agree they are both extremely good.

Both are in the Division III top 10. The men are ranked #9 and the women #2.

The men have a fair number of new faces but it didn't take long for them to get it together. After a couple of early season losses, the Captains have reeled off 12 straight wins. They are now (15-2) on the season.

As forward Jahn Hines describes it, "This starts in practice with a lot of competitive players. We push each other to get our best limit so that carries onto the court when we play."

Coach John Krikorian says his guys love everything about the game, "I can't get them out of the gym. When you're in the middle of the grind of basketball in January, there's a lot of guys that come to practice and then go home and they're good to have a little rest. These guys don't want to leave."

Jason Aigner is the "go to" guy and a team leader. Sure he has individual goals, but all he really wanted to talk about is his team, "I really just want this team to enjoy every moment and be one of those teams in March that doesn't want to stop playing together because those are the teams that make crazy runs."

The CNU women are like a wrecking ball in sneakers. They are undefeated this season having won all 15 games. That means going back two years, they have won 32 straight games. They're not here to talk about the streak, right Natalie Terwilliger, "I think we're really just focused on the next game, not necessarily keeping our streak."

Katy Rader sees that kind of attitude on a daily basis, "I think our confidence grows every day. I think we can see it individually and as a team. Obviously, we're always focused on the next day, so as much success as we've had in the past, it doesn't change what we have to do the next day of that next game."

The women have won 7 games this season by at least 50 points. Sheer dominance. How is that even possible. It has something to do with their style of play, Head coach Bill Broderick explains, "It's the 'Captain's Chaos.' It's what we do. It's forty minutes of full court pressure. We probably play faster than anyone else in the country."