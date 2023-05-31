x
The Dukes take down unbeaten Monarchs in baseball while Kellam softball blanked Manchester

Gloucester jumped out to an early lead and held of Menchville 4-3. The win qualified the Dukes for the state playoffs for the first time since 2010.
With rain delaying the region playoffs by a day in baseball and softball, most were able to get back up and running on Wednesday afternoon. The biggest game coming from the Class 5 Region B semifinals. Gloucester jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over top seeded and unbeaten Menchville and held off the Monarchs (20-1) by a final of 4-3.

Grayson Shield coming through with an rbi single to right center. The win qualified the Dukes for the state playoffs for the first time since 2010. Gloucester will next face Nansemond River who won over Maury 4-3.

