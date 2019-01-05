YORK COUNTY, Va. — -If Ryah Hines high school track career ended right now it would be called phenomenal. The York High School sprinter is our Athlete of the Week. She has already won 9 gold medals in girls track and field competition at the state level.

Last spring was especially amazing. In the outdoor state championships for Class 3, she won the 100 and 200 meter dashes and the 400 meter race to claim track's "Triple Crown."

She loves most everything about track as she says, "I feel like it's very rewarding both mentally and physically. You get the physical side of working out and mentally you overcome so many obstacles."

Only one girl has ever repeated as a Triple Crown champion. Hinds get her shot in about a month at states. She is entirely focused already. "The pressure I put on myself because if I put my mind to do it, I can achieve it. I know a lot of people are watching, too."

Hinds carries around a 3.8 G.P.A. and is headed to George Mason on a track scholarship in the fall.