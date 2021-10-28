The honeymoon begins for ODU and the Sun Belt Conference

All parties involved in the new conference affiliation for ODU had their say at a morning press conference.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's just like having a new dance partner. The feeling out process was the lead up to the invitation for ODU to join the Sun Belt Conference. Thursday morning was the first dance as the important parties for ODU and the conference held a press conference.

Both took all the right steps and made the usual basic movements. Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill mentioned how the conference was already strong before ODU joined and then said, "We wanted to add schools that could bring value to the Sun Belt and as we did our analysis, it was really easy to see that ODU would bring value to the Sun Belt and they would make us stronger."

ODU president Brian Hemphill made it clear the conference is gaining a strong player, "We're gaining a family of fierce competitors. We understand that. But, we also want the Sun Belt to understand very much that you're gaining an institution and an athletic program that will bring a championship effort in the classroom and in competition every day that we suit up."

ODU athletic director had a list of five reasons why ODU made the move. He stressed the welfare of the student athletes is always the number one priority, "The move to the Sun Belt Conference will allow for closer, within conference competition which means less travel, less missed class time and less wear and tear on our student athletes physically."