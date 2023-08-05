The Leishman's foundation is one that hits close to home

Marc & Audrey's Begin Again Foundation held their 8th annual charity golf tournament on Monday from Virginia National.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For Marc and Audrey Leishman, their Begin Again Foundation is a very personal one. They want to help the lives of familIes who've been affected by sepsis and toxic shock syndrome.

Monday was the 8th annual "Birdies and Beers Golf Tournament" at Virginia National from the beach. Among the local big names was former major league players in World Series champion Ryan Zimmerman, batting champion Michael Cuddyer and Pro Football Hall Of Famer, Alan Faneca.

For the Leishmans having such support goes a long way. "Sometimes it can be overwhelming actual", says Marc who's currently playing on the Liv Golf Tour. "To see how much people really believe in what we do and I guess trust us to do good things with their money".

Audrey added, "It is almost hard to believe how much support we have gotten from the community and how much every year we're meeting new people, but we still have our same loyal people who've supported us from the beginning".

In Audrey's case it's important to her, because back in 2015 she had the disease and nearly died. Doing this work for her is like an extension to her family.