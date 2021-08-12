The Phoebus winning tradition put to the test

The Phantoms are out to get their 8th football state championship this Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. — They know something about winning at Phoebus High School. Add up the football state titles and you get seven. The Phantoms are going for number eight this Saturday when they take on undefeated Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.

To say Phoebus football has established a winning tradition would almost be selling the program short. That tradition sets the bar pretty high. Just ask head coach Jeremy Blunt about the impact on an every day basis, "There's an expectation. You start off when you join this program from a coaching standpoint to a players standpoint, the staff in the building, everyone is on the same page. There are expectations to do the right thing. There are expectations to follow through. There are expectations to continue to strive towards your goals. It's something that the collective effort all agree and believe in."

Those seven state championships came in eleven year span that ended in 2011. Of course there is frustration that they haven't won a title in 10 years. Blunt says, "It's always a letdown if you don't win one. You're going to hear about it loud and clear from not just the inside but the outside as well. But, you sign up for that. When the expectations are high you understand that you've got to try and bring it every day."

The Phantoms have been fairly dominant so far in the playoffs. But there is a difference between getting this far and taking that final step. Back to coach Blunt, "It's like every other game in the playoffs. The opportunities start to shrink. You've got to take advantage of every moment."