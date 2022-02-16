The powerhouse that is both King's Fork boys and girls basketball

Wouldn't it be something if they both won a state championship this year. It's very possible.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The King's Fork High boys and girls basketball teams have a shared dream. They're both envisioning a state championship. That wouldn't be much of a stretch.

The boys are the only undefeated team in the area with a (20-0) record. The girls are near the top. At present they are (17-3).

What makes them both so good? We'll start with the girls and Arlisha Boston who says, "Our defense. We get out and run fast breaks, steals, that's when we get our most buckets. We're a real fast paced team. We're real aggressive."

Ask girls head coach Maurice Fofana if anybody can run with his team and his answer goes like this, "I don't think so. I'm up for the challenge to see."

The boys won the Class 4 state title in 2009 and 2020. This year's team has the same kind of potential. Head coach Rick Hite makes this point about his team, "They're tough. We're deep and we have great chemistry."

Leading scorer George Beale agrees and has more, "We've got a lot of trust. We built a lot of chemistry over the break and over the pandemic and we've just been building on that."

The boys and girls coaches have been known to work together. As Fofana says, "When he's watching my games he's giving me pointers. I'm watching his game. I doing vice versa."

That camaraderie spills over to the players. Boston likes to say, "We're all very much a family, boys and girls. We work together. It's just a big, happy family."