The Smith brothers of Grassfield High School continue to add to already impressive resumes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Grassfield High School Periodic Table of Elements represents the foundational pillars of the school and everything it stands for including integrity, academic excellence, and sportsmanship. It encompasses everything it means to be a student at Grassfield, and Anthony and Stephen Smith are perfect examples. Anthony received the Grizzly Medallion Distinction last year, the highest honor a graduating senior can receive, and a $1,500 scholarship for being the 2021 recipient of the REAL Man Program.

"When you're doing something do your best, or don't do it at all," said Anthony.

That mantra, which he learned from his father, has gotten him pretty far. Anthony was a leader on the football team while also running track and organizing the morning announcements for the school all while maintaining an excellent academic record. Time management was his expertise and his younger brother, Stephen, was taking notes.

"Me just following in his footsteps- taking advice from him, staying up a little late one night to study before a test," Stephen said.

And he definitely learned a thing or two from his role model. This year Stephen also received both the Grizzly Medallion and the REAL Man Scholarship just as Anthony did one year prior. Stephen was also a three sport athlete playing football, soccer and wrestling was named Mr. Homecoming this past year. For Stephen, having his brother as his right hand man certainly helped.

"That's my go- to guy for pretty much everything."

But Anthony doesn’t take any credit.

"He did it on his own. I don't really look at myself as I'm the reason why he did this."

However where both brothers do give credit is to their mom and dad.

"Seeing them work hard and my dad balancing multiple jobs and teaching and still being able to provide for us and spend time with us at home, just showed me that you're able to do it," said Anthony. "If you can see them do it and set the example, you're able to do the same thing."