VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Most any golfer is looking for that magic potion for a better golf swing. Many people think the answer is in technology.

Bayville Golf Club in Virginia Beach is ranked as one of the top 50 in the nation in practice facilities for private clubs. They have all the latest and great.

We visited with Andrew Brewer, the swing instructor at Bayville's performance center. The tools they have include the V1 camera system for video, the TrackMan which tracks ball flight, clubhead speed, ball spin and more. Plus, they have pressure plates for you feet for body tracking. Once you reach the green they have the Sam putting lab.

You've got to be careful with how you use that technology. Brewer says, "Technology is important to measure with. It's only as good as the person using it. You have to be able to decipher what the numbers mean and how it best applies to the student."

Of course, Bayville is a private club, but Brewer says there are other options. He suggests "A lot of the technology we use has a website that you can go to and they have locators of equipment as well as professionals that are certified in the technology."

As it turns out Brewer has a website himself that may be helpful. It's AndrewBrewerGolf.com.

In the end, Brewer says they're not trying to eliminate the teacher, "But, to empower the student to be their golf coach. At the end of the day, I can't stand behind a student on every shot. They have to understand their pattern, their golf swing to improve themselves."