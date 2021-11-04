TIDE brings the competition, gold medalists to Hampton Roads

Competitive swimmers of all ages gather in Virginia Beach after a turbulent year for travel swimming

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With travel still difficult due to coronavirus restraints, TIDE swimming club is bringing the competition to Hampton Roads.

"It's amazing, it's exciting, to see youth here competing, it's awesome. We're excited to have competition back," that's Ed Khawly, executive director of the Princess Anne YMCA, and that competition includes Olympic gold medalist Jack Conger, who shaved for his trip to Virginia Beach. "I was afraid I was gonna have a horrible tan line, so that's why I had to shave it," says Conger, running his hand longingly over the fresh shave.

Conger is joined by Singapore's first ever Olympic gold medalist, Joseph Schooling, who's lessons from the pool are really a dissertation on the human experience, "Swimming is the biggest delayed gratification sport there is. As a human being we want instant gratification. I'm not a very patient person, I want it yesterday. So, to be in that position can be kind of hard sometimes, but you have to understand life is all about ups and downs," says Schooling.

And Egyptian Olympian and fan of sunshine Farida Osman rounds out our iconic trio. "Honestly I love being outdoors, racing outdoors is so fun, at big meets you don't get to do that, so just enjoying the sun and being outside is really nice," says the fastest female swimmer in Africa.