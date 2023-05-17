Tides blank Syracuse 3-0

Chris Vallimont leads the Norfolk staff with 5.2 innings and Josh Lester connects on a homer in a second straight game.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (30-10) defeated the Syracuse Mets (16-25), 3-0, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. It was the third shutout the Tides pitching staff has spun this season as Norfolk now leads the series, 2-0.

Neither team scored until the third inning when the Tides put up two runs. With runners on first and third, Connor Norby stole second base. Mets catcher Gary Sánchez ended up airmailing the throw down to second, resulting in Maverick Handley scoring on the play from third and Norby advancing to third. Josh Lester then knocked in Norby on an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Tides starter Chris Vallimont pitched well, lasting 5.2 innings and didn’t allow a run. He gave up four runs, a walk and a hit batter while striking out seven to tie his season-high. Darwinzon Hernández entered with two outs and runners on first and second, but struck out the only hitter he faced in the inning to get out of the jam.

Another run was added to the Tides total in the sixth when Lester hit his 11th home run of the season. It was his second in as many games, traveling 335 ft. into the Party Deck in right field. It was the shortest home run recorded by a Tide at Harbor Park this year.

Norfolk’s bullpen helped maintain the shutout through the remainder of the game. Hernández had a 1-2-3 seventh inning and was relieved by Eduard Bazardo in the eighth. He would get two outs, but allowed the bases to fill. Nick Vespi entered from there, getting out of the bases loaded jam.