Tides dominate Rochester 17-7, win series 5-1 to remain atop International League at 15-5

The Tides scored 17 runs in the first four runs.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (15-5) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (6-14), 17-7, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The rout capped a 5-1 series win before they head to Charlotte for a six-game road trip.

The Tides scored 17 runs in the first four runs. Kyle Stowers launched a two-run homer in the first, followed by a sac fly by Joey Ortiz to make it 3-0. Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run single in the second to make it 5-0. The Tides would start the third with three runs, and then was capped by a Josh Lester grand slam to make it 12-0 Tides.

It's now 17-0 into the 6th thanks to a two-run double by @jordan_cw21!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/y3zcvsjGnf — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 23, 2023

Five more runs scored in the fourth for Norfolk. Mark Kolozsvary launched his first home run of the season for three runs, followed by a two-run double by Westburg to get the 17th run. The Tides failed to score in the fifth, ending 12 straight innings with at least one run, dating back to the sixth inning of Friday night.

Rochester showed some signs of life in the fifth and sixth innings. Jake Alu broke up the shutout with a three-run homer. Two more runs were scored in the sixth with former Tide Richie Martin knocking an RBI single. Later, the Red Wings scored while grounding into a double play, putting the score at 17-5.

Tides are absolutely scorching, with @mark_kolozsvary absolutely crushing a three-run homer in the 5th!



Tides up, 15-0.#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/lB83mfDI5d — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 23, 2023

The Red Wings added another run in the eighth and ninth when Derek Hill hit an RBI single and Nomar Mazara hit a sac fly, respectively. But that was the last of all the scoring, as the Tides won the series finale, 17-7.