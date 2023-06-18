Tides drop first series of the season to Worchester Red Sox

With an opportunity to clinch the IL first- half title, the Tides fall to the Worchester Red Sox and in doing so, drop their first series of the season.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (45-23) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (35-34), 11-5, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. By dropping four of six to the Red Sox, the Father’s Day loss tabs the Tides with their first series loss of the year.

Three consecutive one-out singles in the top of the second capped by a base knock from Christian Koss yielded a run for Worcester, the first of the game as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

The Tides would even the score in the home half of the second. Daz Cameron found his way on with a double down the right field line and would score on a Robbie Glendinning single that tied the game.

Putting the Red Sox back in front no more than an inning later was Nick Sogard who singled through the left side of the infield, bringing around the go-ahead run. Worcester would tack on another after Koss tripled, allowing him to trot home easily on Stephen Scott’s RBI single to put the Red Sox ahead by two.

Checking in with another extra-base hit to keep the game close in the bottom of the fourth was Cameron. The righty took a 1-0 pitch the opposite way for a solo home run that put the Tides within one of the Worcester lead.

Cameron found himself in scoring position in the sixth and was able to motor around the bases to score his third run of the afternoon, tying the game as Maverick Handley found his way on base via an error by the third baseman. The Tides would take the lead later in the frame after Colton Cowser lined a ball to center to bring in Hudson Haskin on a sacrifice fly.

A six-run seventh inning from Worcester was kicked off with four consecutive walks that tied the game at four. That was followed by back-to-back RBI singles from Bobby Dalbec and Ronaldo Hernandez and the scoring spree was capped by a Scott sac fly to put the Red Sox ahead, 9-4.

Worcester added two more in the eighth, and the Tides earned one back in the bottom half of the frame, but that was all they would manage and Norfolk fell to the Red Sox by an 11-4 score.