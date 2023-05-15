Tides enter "The ABS Zone"

Norfolk's Harbor Park is now among the 30 Triple-A ballparks around the country that use the electronic Automated Balls & Strikes system (ABS).

NORFOLK, Va. — In tennis the Hawkeye system for accuracy of calls came into play nearly 20 years ago. The same could be said for the NBA and NFL. Now professional baseball is dipping its collective toe in the waters when it comes to the strike zone.

Norfolk's Harbor Park, home of the Tides, is now among 30 Triple-A ballparks around the country that use the electronic Automated Balls & Strikes system (ABS).

Baseball is beginning to attempt to speed up the game. First with a clock that's now being used by Major League Baseball.

With the electronic system now in place for the minors, it allows the home plate umpire to still be in play with balls and strikes, but will have assistance through three mounted cameras around the ballpark. One is out in centerfield next to the scoreboard. Two others are up top with one on the first base side while the other is at third behind home plate.

"I think it's good for the game right now", says Tides outfielder Colton Cowser. "I think it's kind of a learning curve. You know they're testing it out".

Manager, Buck Britton says the new system provides a more accurate strike zone. "Some of the takeaways, the strike zone; the rule book strike zone is a lot smaller than what we're used to as far as the eye test goes".

As for on the field, Tides pitchers appear to be comfortable with the electronic strike zone.

"I don't think it's going to make a huge impact for pitchers", says Tides lefty Nick Vespi. "I think it just gets rid of the human error of the game".

Cowser pointed out that having more accuracy will actually benefit the home plate umpire calling a game.

"You're set up away. It happened to me last week. They yanked a pitch across the catcher's body and he catches it. It's a strike".