Tides have their bats silenced by Red Wings in 5-0 loss

Norfolk's loss on Wednesday night snapped the team's four game win streak as they got held to 7 hits.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (11-5) fell to the Rochester Red Wings (6-10), 5-0, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides’ four game win streak gets snapped as they were unable to keep the line moving in a shutout loss to the Red Wings.

The Red Wings struck first in tonight’s game as Cody Wilson sprinted home on a wild pitch for the game’s first run. Moments later, Nomar Mazara hit a chopper to short that allowed Darren Baker to score on a play at the plate. A third run would come across to score before the inning was over to give Rochester the early 3-0 lead.

Ryan Watson trotted out of the bullpen to take the mound for the Tides in the fourth and was able to work around a bases loaded jam, punching out two batters in the inning, to keep Norfolk within striking distance.

With the Tides coming up short on attempts to piece multiple hits together to cut into the Rochester lead, the Red Wings added another two runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Mazara to take a 5-0 advantage over Norfolk.

Down the stretch, the Tides bullpen held strong with Watson, Chris Vallimont and Morgan McSweeney combining for six innings in which they allowed only two unearned runs while striking out eight Rochester batters, but the hometown team was unable to muster any sort of rally and they would drop the second game of the series to Red Wings.