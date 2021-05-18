Tides head groundskeeper thrilled to see baseball back at Harbor Park

Up until the 2019 season, 64-year-old Kenny Magner had been a part of every home opener since he was 15.

NORFOLK, Va. — Up until the 2019 season, Norfolk Tides head groundskeeper Kenny Magner would have his staff of three put together the final touches to the field at Harbor Park.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that changed and the now 64-year-old had to do it all himself.

"Stressful more than anything", he says. "I did enjoy some of the time, 'cause I did a lot of fishing on the river."

His heart, however, was always working on the diamond.

Tuesday's home opener was the first in more than 600 days for Magner and all of Hampton Roads. He's been at his current position since 1978 when he was just 21, and up until the 2019 season hadn't missed a home opener since he was 15.

Up until the first pitch, Magner had been maintaining the field when there was no baseball but is happy it's now back.

That's the work part. At home Tricia, his wife of 30 years, is the head groundskeeper.

"I like to get on the riding mower. She likes to push it," he says.

That's right, she does the yard work at their home, because well, she'd prefer it that way, and her husband will not try and stop her.

"She says it looks better with a walking mower than a riding mower."