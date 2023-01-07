Tides hold Negro League Tribute Night at Harbor Park

Norfolk wore the jersey of the Red Stockings who played in the city from 1878 through the early 1900s. They honored several former players like Sam Allen.

NORFOLK, Va. — The history of the Tides goes back to the better part of 60 years, but did you know the city of Norfolk's history of the game goes all the way back to the late 1800s? They paid tribute to the Red Stockings of the Negro League and specifically one local player who was on the team in pitcher Dan McClellan.

On Friday evening the Tides donned their uniforms and went by the Red Stockings as they took on Charlotte. The team started 150 years ago playing from 1878 to the early 1900s. McClellan was inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine at Harbor Park.

Among those also honored was fellow Norfolk native Sam Allen who played outfield for the Kansas City Monarchs along with pitcher Pedro Sierra who did stints with the Indianapolis Clowns and the Detroit Stars. Allen says McClellan was a key to their development.

"That was the beginning", said the 87 year old. "That was our foundation and we built on that and he was one of the first."

Now one was more excited about the festivities than Tides outfielder Daz Cameron who himself is part of a baseball family. His dad, former all-star Mike played 16 years in the majors between 7 different clubs, so he understands the importance of the impact of the Negro League from players like Allen.