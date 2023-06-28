Tides open second half with convincing win over Knights

Norfolk pounded out 13 hits as Grayson Rodriguez (4-0) gave up just one earned run in 6 innings pitched. The Tides beat Charlotte 12-5 on Wednesday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides (49-26) defeated the Charlotte Knights (35-41), 12-5, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Early production from the Norfolk offense continued throughout the night, and the Tides open the second half with a win over Charlotte.

The Norfolk offense was in full swing to begin the game as four consecutive batters reached base in the first with Josh Lester capping the streak with a single to right that put the Tides ahead by two. Joey Ortiz followed up Lester with a groundout that brought in another run, and the Tides led 3-0 by the end of the opening frame.

After Maverick Handley reached on a walk in the second, Colton Cowser roped a double into left field to bring Handley all the way around from first. Charlotte found their way onto the scoreboard with a Billy Hamilton sacrifice fly in the third. The Tides answered in the home half with a first pitch home run off the bat of Connor Norby that put the Tides up 5-1.

The scoring flurry would continue as Oscar Colás launched a ball deep to center for a solo home run, pulling the Knights within three of the Norfolk advantage.

A slight scoring drought from either side was disrupted in the bottom of the sixth as Handley checked in with an RBI double. This kicked off a four-run inning that included a Ryan Mountcastle double that scored two and a Heston Kjerstad single that scored one to put the Tides up by seven.

A Charlotte run scored in the seventh on a Sebastian Rivero sac fly, but the Tides added three more in the bottom half of the frame to go up 12-3 as Handley cashed in another run-scoring double, this time bringing around two. Rivero would hit a two-run home run in the ninth for Charlotte, but the Tides would eventually came away with the 12-5 victory.