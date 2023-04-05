x
Tides outfielder Cowser swinging a torrid bat

A month ago the Colton Cowser was struggling, but currently owns the longest on-base streak in the International League and is hitting .369 during that span.
NORFOLK, Va. — The core group of talent for the Norfolk Tides is now with the parent club Baltimore Orioles these days, however Tides fans have noticed the cupboard wasn't left bare.

Case in point is outfielder Colton Cowser. He's been one of the main reasons why Norfolk (22-7) sports the best record in the entire International League this season. About a month ago, the Houston, Texas native was struggling, but since then owns the longest on-base streak in the International League at 23 games in a row. It's also the longest overall this season.

"I think it's just more ABs (at bats) I got, the more comfortable I started getting", he said. Cowser is currently hitting .324 to with 5 homers and 23 runs batted in. "Shaking some rust off and now I know what my approach is".

